Landscape Online | Volume 68 | 2019 | Pages: 1-18| DOI:10.3097/LO.201968 | Published: Mai 18th, 2019

RESEARCH ARTICLE Tourists’ Preferences for Alpine Pastures Maintenance Chiara Mazzocchi*, Guido Sali,Giordano Ruggeri University of Milan, Italy * Corresponding author: chiara.mazzocchi1@unimi.it

Traditional extensive agriculture is the main factor of landscape management in the mountains: a large part of the Alps is modelled by agriculture. Interpreted as a multifunctional activity, including landscape modelling and maintenance, agriculture generates the conditions under which mountain pasture landscape is an economic resource potentially exploitable by tourism. The aim of this work is to draw the profiles of tourists of mountain pastures and to estimate their Willingness to Pay (WTP)for landscape pastures resilience. The innovation of this work lies in the use of a multivariate approach using Contingent Valuation Method (CVM), Multiple Correspondence Analysis (MCA) and Hierarchical Cluster Analysis (HCA). The analysis obtained three clusters that identify different tourists’ profiles. The main result is the existence of a positive WTP for the permanence of pasture systems with an agricultural management. Policy guidelines have been proposed to institutions owning pastures and huts to manage these assets.

