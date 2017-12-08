Friday , 8 December 2017

Nature Conservation Against All? Aquatic Macrophyte De-Weeding – Cut or Conserve? A Stakeholder Analysis

Landscape Online | Volume 54 | 2017 | Pages: 1-14| DOI:10.3097/LO.201754 | Published: December 6th, 2017


OPEN ACCESS:

Supplementary materials:

RESEARCH ARTICLE

Nature Conservation Against All? Aquatic Macrophyte De-Weeding – Cut or Conserve? A Stakeholder Analysis

Vasco Brummer1*, Sandra Roth2, Markus Röhl2, Carsten Herbes1

1)Hochschule für Wirtschaft und Umwelt Nürtingen-Geislingen, Institute for International Research on Sustainable Management and Renewable Energy (ISR), Neckarsteige 6-10, 72622 Nürtingen, Germany

2) Hochschule für Wirtschaft und Umwelt Nürtingen-Geislingen, Institut für Landschaft und Umwelt (ILU), Neckarsteige 6-10, 72622 Nürtingen, Germany

* Corresponding author: vasco.brummer@googlemail.com

De-weeding of streams and lakes occurs in Germany on a widespread level, mostly to ensure water runoff and to provide flood protection. But de-weeding also affects a range of stakeholders, who have their own reasons to support or oppose it. For the list of stakeholders identified, see chapter 4. As part of a project analysing the feasibility of using water plant biomass as a substrate for biogas production, we conducted a multi-method stakeholder analysis to evaluate stakeholders’ opinions about de-weeding. The results show a preference of all stakeholders, except those identifying with nature conservation, for aquatic de-weeding. Our findings also point to a lack of communication between stakeholders, resulting in biased opinions of the stakeholders against other stakeholders and starting points for conflict. 

Tags

Check Also

The Value of Traditonal Rural Landscape and Nature Protected Areas in Tourism Demand: A Study on Agritourists’ Preferences

This study focuses on how traditional rural landscape and proximity to a Natura 2000 Site …