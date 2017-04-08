| Volume 50 | 2017 | Pages: 1-27| DOI:10.3097/LO.201750 | Published: March 29th, 2017

OPEN ACCESS: Download Article PDF

Supplementary materials:

Ecosystem Services, RESEARCH ARTICLE Contributing to the cultural ecosystem services and human wellbeing debate: a case study application on indicators and linkages Peter Waweru Wangai 1,2*, Benjamin Burkhard 3,4, Marion Kruse1, Felix Müller1 1)Kiel University, Institute for Natural Resource Conservation, Olshausenstr. 40, 24098 Kiel, Germany; 2)Kenyatta University, Department of Environmental Studies & Community Development, P.O. Box 43844-00100 Nairobi, Kenya 3) Leibniz Universität Hannover, Institute of Physical Geography and Landscape Ecology, Schneiderberg 50, 30167 Hannover, Germany; 4) Leibniz Centre for Agricultural Landscape Research ZALF, Eberswalder Str. 84; 15374 Müncheberg, Germany * Corresponding author: pwangai@ecology.uni-kiel.de

Inadequacies in the indication of cultural ecosystem services (CES) are a hindrance in assessing their

comprehensive impacts on human wellbeing. Similarly, uncertainties about the quantity and quality of

CES, in real time and space, have hampered the ability of resource managers to precisely take responsive

management actions. The aim of the study is to demonstrate, how CES indicators can be identified and

qualified in order to link CES to human wellbeing, and to integrate them into the ‘ecosystem services cascade’

and the Driver-Pressure-State-Impact-Response (DPSIR) models. A case study methodology is applied at the

Nairobi-Kiambu (Kenya) peri-urban area. Primary data on CES was collected in the case study through survey,

field observations and matrix tables. Secondary data originates from literature analysis. Results show that

the participatory identification of CES and human wellbeing indicators could improve their transparency

and comprehensibility. The environmental policy formulation and implementation processes have been

demonstrated. The tripartite framework of CES-human wellbeing-DPSIR has demonstrated more linkages

and feedbacks than initially indicated in the cascade model. For policy formulation and implementation,

appropriate communication of results is mandatory. This is illustrated by a terminology that enables the

transfer of scientific messages to stakeholders, especially for the local people. The conclusion indicates the

importance of consistency in qualifying CES and human wellbeing indicators even at this time of urgency to

bridge the gaps existing in CES and human wellbeing research.