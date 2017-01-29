Landscape Online | Volume 48 | 2016 | Pages: 1-24| DOI:10.3097/LO.201648 | Published: March 22nd, 2016

RESEARCH ARTICLE Analysing Data of the Integrated Administration and Control System (IACS) to Detect Patterns of Agricultural Land-Use Change at Municipality Level Nicola Lüker-Jans1*, Dietmar Simmering2, Annette Otte1 1) Justus-Liebig-University Giessen, Division of Landscape Ecology and Landscape Planning, Heinrich-Buff-Ring 26-32; D-35392 Giessen 2) Ingenieurbüro für Umweltplanung Dr. J. Karl, Staufenberger Straße 67; D-35460 Staufenberg * Corresponding author: nicola.lueker-jans@umwelt.uni-giessen.de

European landscapes have featured considerable changes towards intensification and marginalisation.

These major trends are expected to continue in the future. Besides, the cultivation of bioenergy crops has

become an important factor in agricultural land use. A thorough understanding of land-use processes for

management purposes is needed. In this study, the spatial and temporal pattern of agricultural land use

and land-use change was classified at the scale of municipalities from 2005 to 2010. The study region was

the German federal state Hesse. By using data of the Integrated Administration and Control System (IACS)

of the European Union and with the help of k-means cluster analysis, five types of agricultural land-use

patterns and dynamics (TLPDs) were detected. These TLPDs represent different sub-regions. Sub-regions

with favourable physical conditions for cultivation are dominated by arable land. A progressive land-use

change occurred by conversion of grassland to arable land. In sub-regions, where physical conditions are

rather unfavourable, especially in mountainous areas, grassland is the predominant land use. But on the

remaining arable land, there is a slight change in favour of maize. The knowledge of sub-regions with spatially

and temporally different agricultural land use could be utilised to develop land management instruments like

site-specific agri-environmental schemes.