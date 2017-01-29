Landscape Online | Volume 47 | 2016 | Pages: 1-18| DOI:10.3097/LO.201647 | Published: February 15th, 2016

RESEARCH ARTICLE Are interest groups different in the factors determining landscape preferences? Maria Bacher1, Janette Walde2, Caroline Pecher3, Erich Tasser3*, Ulrike Tappeiner1,2 1) Institute of Ecology, University of Innsbruck, Sternwartestraße 15, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria 2) Department of Statistics, University of Innsbruck, Universitaetsstraße 15, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria 3) Institute for Alpine Environment, European Academy of Bozen/Bolzano, Viale Druso 1, 39100 Bolzano, Italy * Corresponding author: erich.tasser@eurac.edu

In the last decades, rural landscape in Europe has evolved from an agricultural by-product to an important

public good. This development creates not only new challenges to farming practices, it also makes

participation and public involvement an indispensable tool for sustainable landscape planning. This is

especially true for many European mountain regions, where tourism represents an important source of

income and conflicts between locals’ and tourists’ interests should be avoided. In our study, we analyze

whether discrepancies in the perception of the Alpine landscape can be located between locals and

tourists and, if these differences exist, in which aspects these two groups are differing. A model employing

three general factors able to describe landscape preferences regardless of the personal background

is suggested and validated by confirmatory factor analysis. Our major finding shows that an attractive

landscape for tourists does not have to be contradictory to a landscape that supports a high living quality

for locals. Compromises in landscape planning between locals’ and tourists’ requirements seem often

not to be necessary as they, generally, do not differ in the way they experience and assess the landscape.