Landscape Online | Volume 46 | 2016 | Pages: 1-19| DOI:10.3097/LO.201646 | Published: January 31st, 2016

OPEN ACCESS: Download Article PDF

Supplementary materials:

RESEARCH ARTICLE Persian Gardens: Meanings, Symbolism, and Design Leila Mahmoudi Farahani1*, Bahareh Motamed1, Elmira Jamei1 1) Deakin University, School of Architecture and Built Environment, 1 Gheringhap St, Geelong; 3220, Australia * Corresponding author: lmahmoud@deakin.edu.au

Culture and identity in a society can be represented in the architecture and the meanings intertwined with it. In this sense, the architecture and design are the interface for transferring meaning and identity to the nation and future generations. Persian gardens have been evolved through the history of Persian Empire in regard to the culture and beliefs of the society. This paper aims to investigate the patterns of design and architecture in Persian gardens and the meanings intertwined with their patterns and significant elements such as water and trees. Persian gardens are not only about geometries and shapes; but also manifest different design elements, each representing a specific symbol and its significance among the society. This paper seeks to explore Persian gardens in terms of their geometric structure, irrigation system, network construction and pavilions alongside design qualities such as hierarchy, symmetry, centrality, rhythm and harmony. In the second stage, the paper investigates the fundamental symbols and their philosophy in the creation of Persian gardens and in relation to the architecture and design.