Landscape Online | Volume 45 | 2015 | Pages: 1-10| DOI:10.3097/LO.201545 | Published: December 28th, 2015

RESEARCH ARTICLE Overview of Nature Protection Progress in Kosovo Veselaj Zeqir1*, Mustafa Behxhet2 1) Faculty of Education, University of Prishtina “Hasan Prishtina”; Address: Str. Agim Ramadani n.n. 10000, Prishtina 2) Faculty of Mathematical and Natural Sciences, University of Prishtina “Hasan Prishtina”; Address: Str. Mother Teresa n.n. 10000, Prishtina * Corresponding author: zeqir.veselaj@uni-pr.edu

This paper presents an overview of progress in the area of nature conservation in the last decade in Kosovo.

Two very important laws were promulgated in 2012 about two national parks: Bjeshket e Nemuna and

Sharri National park. With this expansion, the protected area network that in 2003 was about 4.36 % of

the territory was increased to 10.9%, reaching a satisfactory degree of protected areas and increasing the

number of protected areas in a total of 116. While in terms of conservation of protected areas a significant

progress has been achieved, stagnation is seen in the conservation of rare and threatened species of flora

and fauna. Although envisaged by legislation, the Red List of Kosovo of rare and threatened species has

not been adopted yet. Also, there is a small progress in the implementation of practical conservation and

management measures contained in the legislation.